Brighton city gets its first Muslim mayor

A council in the UK has elected Mohammed Asaduzzaman, a Bangladeshi-born, as its first-ever South Asian Muslim mayor.

Councillors unanimously voted for Asaduzzaman who was elected to Brighton and Hove City Council in the Hollingdean and Fiveways ward in May 2023, according to a BBC report. Council leader Bella Sankey described Asaduzzaman as “warm, kind, funny and ambitious for our city”.

“Brighton and Hove can look forward to a mayor whose compassion has already left a mark on the city’s social, cultural, economic and political landscape,” she said.

Asaduzzaman has lived in Brighton for 30 years and earlier worked with the state minister for irrigation and water development in Bangladesh. He also has a degree in political science.

Asaduzzaman provided 500 meals free of cost to essential service providers during the Covid-19 pandemic. He acted as an interpreter for those who needed legal help and supported people who were victims of crime. He also pushed for vaccinations for those who faced uncertainty over their immigration status.

“With three decades of residency in Brighton, he has woven himself into the very fabric of the community. His journey from Bangladesh to Brighton exemplifies a life dedicated to public service and community betterment,” Sankey was quoted as saying by BBC.

As a first citizen, the mayor’s role in Brighton and Hove is largely ceremonial, and he chairs meetings of the full council.

On the other hand, Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw was elected as deputy mayor. She is expected to take office in a year.

