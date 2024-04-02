Blinken pushes Palestinian reforms in call with Abbas

Blinken’s conversation with Abbas occurred alongside a virtual meeting with Israeli leaders regarding a potential offensive on Rafah…reports Asian Lite News

In a call with Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmud Abbas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for further Palestinian reforms, signalling Washington’s efforts towards a post-war solution in Gaza. Blinken expressed the United States’ readiness to collaborate with the new PA cabinet to advance peace, security, and prosperity, urging the implementation of necessary reforms.

He underscored the importance of a revitalized Palestinian Authority in delivering positive outcomes for the Palestinian people across both the West Bank and Gaza.

The recently approved Palestinian government, led by Mohammed Mustafa and including representation for women and Palestinians from Gaza, marks a step towards addressing Washington’s calls for reform. Amid ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises, the United States has consistently urged the Palestinian Authority to combat corruption and integrate new leadership, with the hope that it could assume control of Gaza following a defeat of Hamas.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has historically opposed a Palestinian state and shown reluctance to involve the Palestinian Authority, Blinken reiterated the US commitment to the creation of an independent Palestinian state with security assurances for Israel.

Blinken’s conversation with Abbas occurred alongside a virtual meeting with Israeli leaders regarding a potential offensive on Rafah, where a significant portion of Gaza’s population has sought refuge since the outbreak of war. Despite cautioning Israel against military action, the United States has maintained its support, including the provision of weapons.

The conflict in Gaza, marked by Hamas’ October 7 attack and subsequent Israeli retaliation, has led to a significant loss of life on both sides. While official figures vary, casualties include civilians, women, and children, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to mitigate further violence and address humanitarian concerns in the region.

ALSO READ: Trump posts $175 mn bond in NY civil fraud case

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]