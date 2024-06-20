GCC condemns continued Israeli aggression

The council rejected any justifications for the continued aggression against the Palestinian people…reports Asian Lite News

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and expressed its support for the Palestinian people.

In a joint statement during the Interactive Dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, the GCC called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, allowing the entry of humanitarian aid.

The council also rejected any justifications for the continued aggression against the Palestinian people.

The GCC expressed regret over the findings of the International Commission of Inquiry report and held Israel fully responsible in front of the international community.

Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Dr. Hend Abdalrahman Al-Muftah, speaking on behalf of the GCC, emphasised the Israeli occupation’s ongoing violations and attacks against innocent civilians, resulting in the deaths of 38,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

These actions were described as clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

Dr. Al-Muftah expressed disappointment that the committee’s report seems to equate the victim, the Palestinian people, with the perpetrator, the occupying power, which has been committing acts of genocide and violating the rights of Palestinians for over 75 years with disregard for international laws.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Home Front Command has announced the lifting of security restrictions in numerous communities near the Gaza Strip, marking a significant easing of measures since Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023.

The new guidelines, applicable to the “Gaza Envelope” area extending up to 7 km from the Gaza border, exclude 25 communities, such as Sderot and Kerem Shalom, situated closer to the border.

According to a statement from the military, the decision follows a comprehensive assessment by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under these revised directives, outdoor educational activities can resume without constraints, gatherings of up to 1,000 people are permitted, and workplaces and essential economic activities can proceed unrestricted.

The adjustments in the Home Front Command’s defensive protocols are aimed at easing restrictions on civilian life by the current operational assessment to help revitalise agriculture, economy, and education, said the military in a statement.

