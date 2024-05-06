Houthis claim victory against US Navy in Red Sea

Since November, the Houthis have launched numerous ballistic missiles and drones at ships in strategic waterways…reports Asian Lite News

The Houthis have issued a renewed threat of strikes against ships bound for or linked to Israel, extending their warning to vessels traversing the Mediterranean. Amidst claims of victory against the US Navy in the Red Sea, the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency declared the commencement of the fourth phase of their pro-Palestine campaign, signalling an expansion of their targeting scope.

In this phase, the militia vows to target all ships en route to Israel within the reach of their drones and missiles, asserting their military prowess against formidable naval forces, including those of the US, UK, and other Western powers. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea announced plans to escalate attacks to include companies interacting with Israel, particularly in response to perceived threats against the Palestinian Rafah, according to Arab News report.

Since November, the Houthis have launched numerous ballistic missiles and drones at ships in strategic waterways such as the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. They justify these actions as necessary to compel Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza, focusing on vessels with ties to Israel while also targeting US and UK ships following airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas.

Houthi claims of US Navy withdrawal from the Red Sea due to their attacks were reiterated by information minister Dhaif Allah Al-Shami, who promised forthcoming offensives against Israeli ships in the Mediterranean. However, skepticism arises among Yemeni military analysts regarding the Houthis’ capability to execute such attacks in distant waters.

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim questions the Houthis’ technical and military capacity for Mediterranean strikes, suggesting their expansion of targeting may serve political objectives rather than operational feasibility. Al-Kumaim implies the possibility of the Houthis attributing attacks in the Mediterranean to Iran-backed groups, emphasizing the challenges in translating threats into action without advanced weaponry.

As the Houthis navigate political and military dynamics, their maritime threats evoke skepticism, raising questions about their strategic objectives and actual capabilities. While their declarations serve propaganda purposes, doubts persist regarding their ability to materialize threats beyond the confines of regional waters.

