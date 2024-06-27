‘Jordan won’t send troops to Gaza’

Jordan Deputy Prime Minister said it will not deal with the catastrophic reality created by “Netanyahu and his government and this aggression”….reports Asian Lite News

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said that Jordan will not send troops to Gaza to replace the Israeli occupation forces, and will not deal with the catastrophic reality created by “Netanyahu and his government and this aggression”.

He made these statements in Athens on Wednesday during a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis.

“We call on all parties to work towards reaching a just deal that guarantees a permanent ceasefire and the release of all Israeli and Palestinian prisoners and detainees, as a step towards beginning to stop the humanitarian catastrophe imposed by the aggression on Gaza,” he added as quoted by Jordan News Agency (Petra).

In response to a question about the ceasefire and peace in the region, US President Joe Biden’s plan, and Arab participation in Gaza after or during the war, Safadi said: “A ceasefire is a permanent demand for us and our partners in the international community, and therefore we support every effort aimed at reaching an exchange agreement to reach a ceasefire, and we appreciate the efforts made by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach this deal, but we all heard what the Israeli Prime Minister said two days ago that he does not want a ceasefire and wants a temporary truce after which he continues the war, and this contradicts with the essence of Biden’s initiative.”

“We want a comprehensive plan not only to stop the war but also to reach a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, and this basically means that any approach that deals with Gaza separately from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, cannot be accepted,” he emphasised.

Safadi added, “The danger of expanding the war is real and increasing, and the only way to prevent it is to stop the aggression on Gaza, stop the escalation against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, reach a permanent ceasefire, respect international law, respect the UN Charter, and launch an action plan with a specific goal: the two-state solution, with clear timelines to resolve the conflict at its roots.”

Egypt, Türkiye renew truce calls

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan emphasised in a phone call on Wednesday the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers warned of the ramifications of escalating the conflict in the region, especially in light of the recent developments between Israel and Lebanon.

The call also addressed bilateral relations between the two countries and the arrangements for holding the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Egypt and Türkiye.

‘UN won’t abandon Gaza’

UN aid teams and partner organisations remain deeply committed to delivering lifesaving supplies to Gazans in need, despite the increasing dangers of working there, the Organisation’s top aid official said on Wednesday.

Responding to media reports on Tuesday that the UN had warned the aid effort may have to stop unless the security situation and coordination with the Israeli military improved, Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths denied that any “ultimatum” had been given.

“We continue, as we have done for these many, many months to negotiate with the Israeli authorities and others with a lot of help, by the way, from the US, as you know, to get the right conditions to allow it to be delivered safely and securely,” he told UN News in an exclusive interview, just days before he is due to step down from his post.

“We’re not running away from Gaza, at all, but what is true now – and I think that’s the basis for this story – is of course that we are particularly concerned about the security situation in Gaza, and it is becoming more and more difficult to operate.”

“Aid can make a difference, that’s why we need to get all these crossings open,” Griffiths said.

“That’s why we need safety and security, that’s why we need the pier to restart and get that aid off the beach if that can be done too. We need all hands on deck for this. We’ll keep on at it. But we fail them daily every time we’re not able to get aid through to the people who need it.”

