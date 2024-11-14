‘Saudi Arabia Key to West Asia Stability’ 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that coordination between both nations was essential and that both nations would “continue to align our positions on issues of shared concern, especially as they pertain to international peace, security and economic development.” …reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasised that Saudi Arabia plays a key role in maintaining stability in West Asia, highlighting the ongoing situation in the region particularly in Gaza.

In his opening remarks at the second meeting of the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position on the issue.

The Union Minister emphasised India’s commitment to condemning acts of terrorism and hostage-taking while expressing deep concern over the continuing deaths of civilians.

“Saudi Arabia, we recognise, is a very important factor of stability in the region. The situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us, particularly the conflict in Gaza. India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing deaths of innocent civilians,” Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister stressed that any response to the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law, and that India has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire.

“Any response must take into account international humanitarian law and we support an early ceasefire. India has also consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution, and we have contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities,” he said.

Additionally, Jaishankar spoke on other global and regional issues, including the G20, BRICS, and the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), highlighting the shared interest between India and Saudi Arabia in preserving regional stability and fostering economic growth.

“Today, we would have an opportunity to also talk about the G20, the BRICS, the IMEC and other regional and global issues. It is clear from our discussions, which we have so far and expect to continue, that we have a similar interest in preserving the stability of the region and in driving our economies towards greater prosperity,” Jaishankar said.

‘Robust, solid partnership’

EAM Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the national capital.

“Delighted to co-chair along with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia the 2nd Meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation #PSSC under our Strategic Partnership Council in Delhi today. Held productive discussions on our multi-faceted bilateral ties including defence partnership, security cooperation, trade & investment, culture, tourism & youth exchanges and our people to people connections. We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, especially the ongoing conflict in West Asia and our joint efforts in various multilateral fora,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

In his speech, the visiting Saudi Foreign Minister thanked India for the warm hospitality and said that he was pleased to be in New Delhi, “to discuss enhancing our strategic relationship and to explore new avenues news for collaboration relations.”

Minister Al Saud underscored the historic ties between the two countries, which he said “are built on a long-standing foundation of cooperation and mutual respect.”

“Our shared history, marked by centuries of trade and cultural exchange has laid a strong foundation for the robust and solid partnership we have today,” he said.

The Saudi minister noted that the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-India strategic partnership Council which was co-chaired by Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “has set the stage for a new era of cooperation across various fields”.

Expressing confidence in the relationship between the two countries, Minister Al Saud said that he looked forward to “further enhancing the Council’s capabilities and efficiency in achieving our shared objectives”.

Saudi Vision 2030, Viksit Bharat 2047

EAM Jaishankar said that the Saudi “Vision 2030” and India’s “Viksit Bharat 2047” offer complementary opportunities for industrial collaboration, creating new ties between the two nations.

He emphasised that, while the two nations share a historic friendship, their partnership is focused on progress and the future.

Speaking on the economic front, Jaishankar noted that trade and investment remain key pillars of the bilateral relationship and highlighted the collaboration in areas such as technology, energy, renewable energy, connectivity, health, and education.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Viksit Bharat 2047 hold complementarities for our industries to build new partnerships. I’m glad to note that our businesses are indeed collaborating intensively. Trade and investments are important pillars of our partnership and we are strengthening them in new areas, including technology, energy, renewable energy, connectivity, health and education. We welcome efforts to promote culture, tourism and youth exchanges, and we see considerable potential in the field of media and entertainment,” he added.

Pointing at the significant strides made in the defence cooperation between the two nations, Jaishankar noted the first land forces joint exercise in 2024 and two joint naval exercises, as well as expanding exchanges in training, capacity building, and defence industry cooperation.

ALSO READ: Balochistan Raids Ignite Tensions

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]