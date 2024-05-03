US stresses necessity of direct talks with Taliban

Their history of human rights violations, particularly their treatment of women and girls, restrictions on education, and reintroduction of harsh punishments, has elicited widespread condemnation…reports Asian Lite News

The US State Department has defended its decision to engage in dialogue with the Taliban, asserting that such communication serves both Washington’s interests in Afghanistan and the broader regional context.

Vedant Patel, the department’s principal deputy spokesperson, emphasised that engaging with the Taliban not only advances US interests but also aligns with the welfare of the Afghan populace.

The Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces and the collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government has prompted international scrutiny.

Their history of human rights violations, particularly their treatment of women and girls, restrictions on education, and reintroduction of harsh punishments, has elicited widespread condemnation.

Despite concerns that dialogue with the Taliban might confer legitimacy upon them, Patel underscored the necessity of direct communication.

He highlighted that engaging with the group enables the US to advocate for the immediate release of US nationals, including those wrongfully detained. Additionally, dialogue facilitates discussions on the Taliban’s commitments to counterterrorism efforts, with a continued focus on human rights.

