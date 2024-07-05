US-UK coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

Locals said the strikes hit mobile military targets of the Houthi group…reports Asian Lite News

Warplanes of the US-UK coalition launched three airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen’s Red Sea province of Hodeidah, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV and witnesses.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes hit the northwestern district of Alluhayah and the southern district of Bayt al-Faqih in the province on Thursday.

Locals said the strikes hit mobile military targets of the Houthi group, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US-UK coalition has not yet commented on the strikes.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US Central Command said its forces destroyed two radar sites in the Houthi-controlled areas and two Houthi drone boats in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began in November last year to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and armed drones at what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea to show solidarity with the Palestinians under attack by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-UK naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets in an attempt to deter the group from further attacks.

However, the Houthis retaliated by expanding their attacks on US and UK commercial vessels and naval ships.

Few days ago, Houthi group said that they, along with the Iraqi Shiite militia, launched cruise missiles at “a vital target” in the Israeli city of Haifa.

“The joint military operation targeting a vital target in Haifa with several cruise missiles. The operation achieved its goals successfully,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Tuesday.

He vowed to launch more attacks against Israel until the war in the Gaza Strip stops, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since November last year, the Houthi group has been conducting drone and missile attacks against Israeli cities and ships in the Red Sea that are related to Israel to show its solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response, the US-UK naval coalition has since January been conducting air raids and missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen but failed so far to deter the group from launching further attacks on Israeli targets and ships in the Red Sea.

