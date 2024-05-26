Danube Delivers Pearlz Project Early

Dubai-headquartered realty giant Danube Properties hands over project Pearlz six months ahead of schedule. Pearlz, located in Al Furjan, boasting 300 modern residential units and retail outlets. Pearlz is fully furnished and will come with unique amenities like a doctor on call, kids daycare with a nanny on board, a smart office with a personal secretary, and an anti-current swimming pool, in addition to the regular amenities like tennis courts, play areas, and swimming pools.

Danube Properties, the UAE’s fastest-growing private real estate developer, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by delivering their 2022-launched Pearlz project a stunning six months ahead of schedule.

It has a built-up area of 480,179 sq. ft. and has 300 modern units—studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments—and retail outlets.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department inaugurated the open house along with Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, to hand over the units to the buyers.

“We are proud that we have successfully delivered yet another project ahead of schedule. Danube Properties highly values its commitments to its buyers and the delivery of Pearlz is a testament to that. We have already delivered numerous projects and we are proud to say that they were delivered well within time, if not ahead of schedule,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, the parent company of Danube Properties.

“Danube Properties already enjoys the strong confidence and trust of residents, investors, and end-users and this was reflected in our projects being successfully sold out in record time. We believe that the new initiatives and business-friendly policies being adopted by the government will continue to support the local property market in the foreseeable future,” said Sajan.

Danube Properties has seen very strong interest from Bollywood and Indian television celebrities also who as many of them have Dubai as their second home due to regular commitments they have in Dubai.

Popularly known as Dubai’s 1% Man, Rizwan Sajan’s unique concept of the 1 percent payment plan has seen a tremendous response among local and foreign property buyers.

The developer has already successfully delivered numerous projects in Dubai, including Jewelz, Wavez, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 1, Glitz 2, Glitz 3, and Dreamz.

Danube Properties’ latest project, Diamondz in the Heart of Dubai – JLT launched three weeks back. This is the second luxurious project of 2024. Diamondz will house Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s “Being Strong” gym equipment. Danube Properties has been known for creating delight for its customers via various associations and collaborations like this one.

“The Dubai property market has a long way to go. It is highly affordable and at the same, it offers one of the best returns on investment also both in terms of rentals and capital appreciation. With population outpacing supply in the market, the property market outlook for Dubai is highly optimistic and promising,” said Rizwan Sajan.

All apartments of Danube Properties are fully furnished and come with more than 40+ facilities and amenities that offer a great lifestyle in addition to health and lifestyle amenities including a health club, swimming pools, jogging track, sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctors on call among others.

Danube Properties also offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval.

