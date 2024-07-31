Westminster Group appoints Prof. Kishan Devani as Senior International Advisor

Professor Kishan Devani BEM, FRSA will join Westminster Group as Senior International Advisor on International Advisory Board

Westminster Group PLC is recognised globally for its specialist security and services expertise, operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries. Over three years, Westminster’s overseas sales have grown year on year by 96.4%, with overseas sales accounting for over 80% of total sales. Westminster supplied products and services to 66 countries in 2019 and 72 countries in 2020.

Westminster Group PLC was recognised for its excellence in International Trade for its outstanding growth in overseas sales and is one of just 205 organisations nationally for which Her Majesty The Queen approved the Prime Minister’s recommendation in 2021 that Westminster be awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK business. The Award was instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965 with the first Awards made in 1966, and they were designed to recognise outstanding achievements in business.

Professor Kishan Devani BEM, FRSA, LLB (Hons), PgCe, PgDip is a World-Renowned Educationalist and Global Education Expert/Academic/Strategist/Trainer, Political Strategist, Speaker, and International PR, Communications, Media, Campaigns & Fundraising Consultant/Advisor.

Kishan will join Westminster Group as Senior International Advisor on International Advisory Board.

He has a distinguished career highlighted by numerous prestigious recognitions and roles that underscore his significant contributions to various sectors. He was honoured with the British Empire Medal (BEM) by Her Majesty the Queen in the 2020 New Year’s Honour’s List, and he became a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in 2015. Additionally, he was awarded the Freedom of the City of London, making him one of the youngest BaME Freemen of London.

In academia, Kishan serves as an Associate Lecturer at London Metropolitan University, where he lectures on Geopolitics, International Relations, Politics, Diplomacy, Advocacy, and Resolution for both BA and MA students. He also delivers lectures on Advocacy, Diplomacy, and Resolution.

Kishan holds several advisory roles, including Senior Advisor to International NGO ActionAid UK and Senior Advisor to the Danny Faure Foundation, appointed by the former President of the Seychelles. His expertise in cross-border trade relations spans the UK, Africa, India, and the Middle East. As President – International Relations of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club, Kishan brings his extensive experience in international business advisory roles across sectors such as Education, Health, Legal, and Finance. He has also been a Governor/Director of The Woodfield School, a Specialist SEN School in London, and has trained teachers globally, including in the prestigious Podar Schools in India.

Kishan’s political career includes serving as the youngest Deputy Chairman (Membership and Finance) of the London Conservative Party and later joining the Liberal Democrat Party, where he held roles such as Treasurers Envoy and Vice-President of the Liberal Democrats Campaign for Race Equality (LDCRE). He was the Liberal Democrats Parliamentary Candidate for Montgomeryshire in the 2019 General Election. In 2015, he was the parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party in Leicester East, and in 2016, he was the Conservative candidate for the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Kishan Devani BEM continues to inspire through his voluntary work, consultancy roles, and dedication to promoting diversity, equality, and social justice across various communities.In 2023 during the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election Professor Kishan Devani BEM joined the Labour Party. Since joining them he has advised & assisted many of their MPs, Parliamentary Candidates & Peers on the British Asian/African diaspora matters as well as Business engagement.

His consultancy work spans various sectors, including governance, finance, and education. Kishan has been a vocal advocate for community cohesion and diversity within the British Asian community, volunteering extensively to motivate young Asians to engage in British civic life. His contributions to education and social integration have earned him numerous accolades, including the Asian Achievers Gold Award in Community Service in 2012.

Kishan has also played a pivotal role in promoting the Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) and its Education/Football project, which aims to support youth integration and tackle issues such as poverty, gang-related violence, radicalisation, and social disharmony. His efforts have significantly raised the profile of the organisation and fostered youth empowerment.

Commenting on the appointment, Westminster CEO Peter Fowler said: “ I am delighted Kishan has agreed to join our International Advisory Board and I have no doubt his seemingly boundless energy, his extensive network of contacts and his business acumen will be a tremendous asset to Westminster and I look forward to working closely with him, in creating new and exciting opportunities expanding our business around the world.”

