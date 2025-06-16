Smart Surprises for Dad

Whether he’s mastering the remote like a pro, managing his morning coffee with a curated playlist, or staying up to date through group chats, today’s dads are more tech-savvy than ever. They’ve embraced technology in their daily routines—and it’s time their gifts caught up.
This Father’s Day, consider these cutting-edge gift ideas tailored for the dad who loves his gadgets just as much as he loves his downtime.
- Compact Wireless Earbuds
Perfect for dads who enjoy morning walks, catching up on podcasts, or listening to sports commentary. Choose earbuds that offer crystal-clear sound while allowing enough ambient noise to keep him aware of his surroundings.
- Smart Health Ring
Sleek and discreet, this ring tracks heart rate, sleep quality, activity levels, and more—all without the bulk of a smartwatch. A perfect fit for health-conscious dads who prefer subtle, no-fuss technology.
- Smartwatch with Health Monitoring
From tracking daily steps to monitoring heart rate, sleep, or even blood oxygen levels, a smartwatch keeps your dad informed and active. It also adds a touch of style to his wrist while serving as a personal health assistant.
- Smart Voice Assistant Display
Ideal for streamlining everyday tasks, this voice-activated display can show the weather, play music or videos, set medication reminders, and control smart home devices—all with simple voice commands. It’s like giving him a personal assistant for his home.
- E-Reader with Adjustable Lighting
For the dad who loves to read, an e-reader is a perfect blend of tech and tradition. Go for one with adjustable lighting and eye-friendly display features. Whether he’s into novels, nonfiction, or the morning paper, it’s a portable library he can carry anywhere.