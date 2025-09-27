VPR Award Ceremony at TVM on October 1

The award was instituted by Kerala Media Academy with the support of VP Ramachandran’s family. The award contains a cash prize worth one lakh rupees, a citation, and a plaque

Acclaimed journalist Shashi Kumar will present the first V. P. R. International Media Award to London Daily editor Anasudhin Azeez on October 1 at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The award was instituted by Kerala Media Academy with the support of VP Ramachandran’s family. The birth centenary year of VPR, former Editor of Mathrubhumi, and former Chairman of the Kerala Media Academy, has just passed. The values upheld by V. P. R. elevated the dignity of journalism. In his memory, with the cooperation of his family members, the Kerala Media Academy has decided to institute an annual award worth one lakh rupees. The award also carries a citation, and a plaque.

Azeez is the Executive Editor and Managing Director of the London Daily, a newspaper published from Fleet Street, London.

Azeez has worked with several newspapers in India and abroad, including the Free Press Journal, The Indian Express, The Gulf Today, Khaleej times, Yorkshire Post. He is also the owner of the Asian Lite newspaper group from Manchester.

Many journalists, including Malayalis, are working in Asian Lite. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron visited the Manchester newsroom of Asian Lite. When former Prime Minister Theresa May visited India, Azeez was part of the media delegation covering the visit.

The award considered Indian-origin journalists who exemplify responsible journalism and inspirational qualities. Anasudheen was a student at the Kerala Media Academy’s Institute of Communication when V. P. R. served as its Director.

He hails from Attukara House, Nurani, Palakkad, son of the late Abdul Azeez Ravuther and Laila Azeez Kakkattil, Aluva. His wife Dr. Anita Vayalakkad is a neo-natoloigist, and their son Saif Ali Azeez is a masters-student at Birmingham University.

The award winner was selected by a committee chaired by R. S. Babu, Chairman of the Media Academy, with members Dr. Sebastian Paul, V. Lekha Chandrasekhar, Mathrubhumi’s former News Editor K. G. Jyothirghosh, and Academy faculty member K. Hemalatha.

The award will be presented on October 1st in Thiruvananthapuram during the Media Festival organized by the Kerala Media Academy in memory of V. P. R.