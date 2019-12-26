A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and owners of pure-bred Arabian camels attended the race meeting … reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended events of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival at Al Sawan racetrack.

A number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and owners of pure-bred Arabian camels attended the race meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi crowned winners of the first three races.

Sheikh Saud praised the unlimited support given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to heritage.