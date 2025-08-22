MBS & Sisi talk ties, Palestine

The two leaders reviewed the historic and strategic relations between Riyadh and Cairo and explored new ways to bolster cooperation…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at NEOM Palace on Wednesday for high-level talks that underlined the depth of Saudi-Egyptian ties and their shared stance on the Palestinian issue.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two leaders reviewed the historic and strategic relations between Riyadh and Cairo and explored new ways to bolster cooperation across political, economic, security, and investment fields. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together in addressing regional challenges, with a particular focus on the crisis in Palestine.

During the expanded and subsequent bilateral sessions, Prince Mohammed and President El-Sisi voiced firm rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land or to reimpose Israeli military control over Gaza. They condemned ongoing Israeli practices in the West Bank and highlighted the urgent need for an immediate halt to such actions.

The discussions also stressed the importance of accelerating the delivery of unrestricted humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, as well as securing the release of hostages and detainees. El-Sisi briefed the Crown Prince on Egypt’s mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza through dialogue with international partners.

The Egyptian presidency confirmed that El-Sisi reiterated Cairo’s support for Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic initiatives on Palestine, including the outcomes of the “Two-State Solution” conference held earlier this year. Both leaders reaffirmed their backing for a comprehensive and just settlement to the Palestinian cause, based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Beyond Palestine, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern. They emphasised the importance of safeguarding the stability and territorial integrity of Arab nations, preserving state institutions, and enhancing joint Arab action to confront emerging threats.

The meeting reflected the determination of Saudi Arabia and Egypt to maintain close coordination in the face of rapid developments in the Middle East, positioning both nations as central players in shaping the region’s future.