The film follows the life of its protagonist, Asha, a middle-aged housewife from a small town in India, who seeks the support of her daughter, Natasha, an independent woman living in the city.

Asha hopes to end her unfulfilling marriage but her otherwise open minded daughter is unable to empathise with her mother’s predicament. Her knee jerk reaction changes the dynamics of their relationship, at least for now.

“The short film is a heartrending story on motherhood, who often lose their sense of self in the process of keeping their families together,” said Mansi.

“The film is inspired by the story of countless women who add immeasurable abundance to the lives of those they love and yet remain under-appreciated, unheard and even invisible — a reality that is perhaps intentionally overlooked,” she added.

The subject of the film called out to her and “is something that is very close and small, but it became big when I started working on the storyline”, said Mansi, adding: “I discovered it was witnessed by women all across the world”.

The film, written and directed by Mansi, stars Seema Pahwa and Palomi Ghosh. It is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

