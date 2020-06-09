Variety’s Children Charity telethon raised $4,084,646 for children’s hospitals and nonprofits, that provide care to underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill and special needs children. Now, nearly $120 million dollars has been raised for children in need, in Iowa. Miss World America generously donated $20,000 to Variety’s Children Charity.

“I believe all of us are inherently good people and all of us want to do good, Miss World Organization and Variety the Children’s Charity demonstrate how important it is to put our good thoughts in action and serve the people around us,” said Shree Saini, Miss World America Washington.

Miss World queens visited news channels Iowa Live and ABC Local 5 news. They were seen helping out with the telethon and visiting hospitals that Variety provides funding for. helped at the telethon and visited hospitals.

Miss World 2019 Toni Singh mentioned it’s crucial to give kids opportunities to reach their full potential. Miss World America 2019 Emmy Cuvelier shared how she works with ill children and brings them joy, through her singing. Shree spoke about her life journey from being a critically ill child to becoming a strong young woman., has allowed her to work to uplift those kids.

“Big thanks to Miss World organization’s Mrs. Julia Morley, Mr. Steve Douglas, Miss World America and Variety for instilling goodness in the hearts of thousands of people. You inspire others to take action. Thank you to our Variety’s Children Charity family, Variety legends Mr. Stanley W. Reynolds, Mr. Stan Reynolds, Mrs. Suzanne Reynolds Arnold, Mr. Brooks Reynolds, Mrs. Sheri McMichael for changing the lives of thousands of people,” said Shree Saini.

Over the last 50 years, Variety has ensured that children have the support to reach their potential and thrive. They appear where health care ends and provide assistance to children in need.

