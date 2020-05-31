According to multiple reports, the star will take on the famous character in Universal’s next film from their monster universe. It will be his first supernatural character.

It is reported that Gosling was the one to pitch the concept for the movie. His concept guided the screenwriters, who happen to be “Orange Is the New Black” writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

A director is yet to be attached to the film.

The last film with the hairy monster was 2010’s “The Wolfman”, which starred Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Blunt and Hugo Weaving.

