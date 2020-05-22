The Independent Together concert will include performances from Amit Mishra, Palash Sen from Euphoria, Faridkot, Gaurav Kapur, Ricky Kej (featuring Lonnie Park, IP Singh, Mzansi Youth Choir, Nate Horton, Billy Golicki, London McDaniel), Gunjan Utreja, Jasbir Jassi, Manasi Scott, Nikita Gandhi, Parikrama, Shaan, Uday Benegal and Usha Uthup, among others.

“I am elated to be a part of the concert. The digital medium is already revolutionising the way we interact with the world,” said Usha Uthup.

“As an artiste, it is important for me to continuously innovate,” said Ricky Kej, adding: “I am certain that we are going to see more such properties in the future. I look forward to performing for my fans and wish them health and safety, within their homes.”

The concert will also feature a motivational song titled “United We Fight” by The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to inspire people to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19. The song is written and composed by Joe Alvares with vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira, and music by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi.

Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained will also let viewers donate in a bid to help those affected by COVID-19, particularly daily wage earners and migrant workers during the pandemic.

“With the possibility of life being online for the next few months even for entertainment and talent, we hope to present this online concert as an example to the kind of shows one can expect in the future,” said Soumini Sridhara Paul, vice president, Hungama Artist Aloud, who have announced the concert.

Advertisements

