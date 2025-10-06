Birmingham Joins In Celebrating China’s 76th Anniversary

The evening was hosted by three multilingual young comperes – Leon Steer, Rosalind Yang, and Qiaoyu Chen – whose energy and poise brought a modern touch to a night rooted in tradition

The clinking of glasses, the swirl of traditional costumes, and the buzz of conversation filled a Birmingham banquet hall on Sunday evening (Sept 28) as the city marked the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The celebration, organised by The China National Day Committee Midlands UK, brought together a diverse crowd – families, business leaders, students, and civic dignitaries – all united by a shared spirit of festivity.

Guests were welcomed by colourful dance performances, rich in symbolism and artistry, setting a joyful tone for the evening. The entertainment continued with musical interludes and heartfelt speeches, many of which reflected on China’s journey since 1949 and the growing friendship between the Chinese community and Birmingham.

Among the distinguished attendees were Birmingham’s First Citizen, Cllr Zafar Iqbal MBE, Clive Reeves DL, Irene Chu, Anna Yim, Steven Pun, Irene and Stephen Ting, Tony Vuong, Councillor Alex Yip, Faye Van Heeren, Michele Wilby, Ken Tong, Tom Li, Wei Du, Ms Jiang Lei, and Mr Bak Hay Yau. Their presence highlighted the importance of the occasion, not just for the Chinese diaspora but for the wider Midlands community.

The evening was hosted by three multilingual young comperes – Leon Steer, Rosalind Yang, and Qiaoyu Chen – whose energy and poise brought a modern touch to a night rooted in tradition.

Dinner was a feast of flavours, reflecting both China’s culinary heritage and the Midlands’ vibrant food scene. A raffle added to the atmosphere, sparking excitement and laughter across the tables.

Sponsors included Ohana8, Hainan Airlines, PandaFresh, China Mobile, Fresh Asia, and local casinos.

For many in attendance, the night was not only a commemoration of China’s founding, but also a reminder of the city’s multicultural spirit – one in which communities come together to celebrate milestones, share traditions, and build connections.