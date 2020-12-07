The North East Festival, a popular event held in Delhis Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts ever since its inception seven years ago, will be held in Guwahati, Assam this year.



Starting on December 19, the two-day event is open for public to attend virtually.



Well known personalities of the region like Indian athlete Hima Das, Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, mountaineer Anshu Jemsepa and Indian cricketer Riyan Parag Das will hold a series of discussion sessions under NEF Ideation Conclave and share their success stories.

The focus of the annual event this year is on ‘Growth Agenda for North East Post Covid19’.



A session Market linkage on Agriculture will have farmers, producing companies of the NER interacting with buyers from outside. A B2B Meet on Tourism will also be organized wherein tourism stakeholders of the North East will interact with tour operators of the country.



The festival will also witness a session on Make in North East which will have investors in the NER such as NRL, Patanjali, ITC etc will share their experience of investment in the region.

A virtual walk through the North East Festival will be taking place on both the days at 4 pm, highlighting North East tourism destinations, festivals such as Hornbill, Sangai, Tawang Festival etc, cuisines of the region, dance forms and crafts.



The festival will also feature various cultural programmes, fashion show and musical concerts in which Zubeen, band Soulmate and other artistes will be performing.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organiser- in- Chief, North East Festival, said in a statement: “North East Festival over the years have been able to create a positive perception about the region. This time focus is to highlight the strength of North East as investment destination and focus on the region as an ideal tourism destination post Covid. The Virtual North East Festival will aim at creating a market linkage for North Eastern products and will try to motivate youngsters of the region for entrepreneurship, sports and other activities.”

