Grace in Every Step

The vibrant rhythms of India echoed through the halls of Rugby on 21 June 2025, as Kaivalya Academy of Art and Culture presented its first-ever annual Indian classical dance event at the Clarkson Theatre, Princethorpe College. The evening was a celebration of two of India’s most exquisite classical dance forms — Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam — and marked a significant cultural milestone for the Coventry-based academy.

Founded and led by Kuchipudi exponent Kopal Vedam, Kaivalya Academy brought its artistry to the Warwickshire town with an event that captivated a full house for three straight hours. Kuchipudi performances by Vedam and her students were the highlight of the evening, marked by intricate footwork, expressive abhinaya (expression), and spiritual storytelling.

In a graceful complement, Mohiniyattam — known for its fluid, lyrical movements and feminine grace — was presented by guest artists Rashmi Sudhir and Remya Nambiar from Bradford, bringing a Kerala flavour to the stage. Their performances added richness and diversity to the evening’s repertoire, and were received with warm appreciation.

The event drew a distinguished guest list, underscoring the community’s support for cultural integration. The Guest of Honour, Councillor Ruggy Singh, Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa, was joined by several other notable dignitaries, including Councillor Ram Lakha Singh OBE (Coventry), Councillor Prabhakar Kaza (Borehamwood), Councillor Hema Yellapragada (Warwick & Leamington), Dr. Suresh Gandhi Gurijala, President of the Warwickshire Telugu Association, and Dr. Kamakshi Karri, President of the Cultural Committee, Balaji Temple in Dudley.

Special guests included celebrated classical dancers Chitra Suresh and Deepa Vishwamohan (Kuchipudi), and Lakshmi Srinivasan (Bharatanatyam), who attended to support the performers and encourage young talent.

Mayor Ruggy Singh later shared his appreciation on his official social media page, expressing admiration for the students’ dedication and artistry. During the event, he took to the stage to honour 14 student performers and two guest artists with certificates and mementos, commending their talent and the Academy’s commitment to cultural preservation.

“This was a beautiful demonstration of heritage through dance,” he remarked. “The passion and discipline shown by these young performers were truly inspiring.”

Kaivalya Academy’s artistic director, Kopal Vedam, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response. “Bringing Kuchipudi to Rugby and sharing the stage with brilliant Mohiniyattam artists has been a dream. This platform is not just about performance — it’s about nurturing identity, confidence, and cultural continuity,” she said.

The evening stood as a vibrant testament to the power of classical dance to transcend boundaries, blending tradition with community and celebrating Indian culture in the heart of the UK. With its successful debut in Rugby, Kaivalya Academy promises to be a growing beacon of cultural excellence for years to come.