Abu Dhabi’s movement ban is set to be extended by one more week, starting from Tuesday 9th June. The announcement was made by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19‬ Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health.

The ban covers movements between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) as well as in and out of the emirate. It applies to all Abu Dhabi residents, including UAE Nationals.

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, and the transportation of necessary goods. Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme hours.

This step aims to enhance the effectiveness of the expanded National Screening Programme, among a series of precautionary and preventative measures being taken to reduce contact, curb the spread of COVID-19, and protect the health and safety of all community members.

Permits to move around can be obtained from the website of Abu Dhabi Police. Visit – https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit

Also Read: UAE Announces Grade 12 exam dates.

Also Read: UAE Announces Grade 12 exam dates.

Read More: UAE issues 196 e-commerce licences in May

Advertisements

