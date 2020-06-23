Kuwait will resume sports activities on June 28 according to a plan announced by the Public Authority for Sport (PAS) on Monday.

Athletes in track and field, fencing and shooting have been tested for coronavirus ahead of reopening for training, PAS Deputy Director General Saqer Al-Mulla said.

Sport facilities will undergo disinfection and will have to follow coronavirus safety measures set by the Ministry of Health (MoH), he added.

The resumption plan was set by PAS, Ministry of Health and Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, according to state news agency KUNA.

Last week, the country’s cabinet decided to ease curfew hours and to start it from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Kuwait will also allow travel for patients with critical health conditions and students for exams.

The country’s current tolls are at 40,291 infected individuals, 31,770 recovered patients and 330 deaths.

