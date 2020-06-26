After ending a 30-year-old wait for a Premier League title, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is over the side.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the club’s official website, Klopp revealed how he was unable to put his emotions in words.

“I am completely overwhelmed; I don’t know, it’s a mix of everything — I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it could not happen, we didn’t know,” he said.

Klopp dedicated the victory to the Liverpool fans and said: “My message is: it is for you out there. It is really for you. I hope you feel it. I hope you saw it last night, not only last night but after a long time, last night again. It is for so many people.”

It is Liverpool’s 19th title and they’ve done so with seven games to spare in the campaign.

Also Read: Qatar To Host Pan-Arab Tournament Ahead of WC ’22

Advertisements

