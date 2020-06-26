Emirates Airlines is set to resume more passenger services from next month as Dubai continues to ease travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai carrier will relaunch flights to Khartoum from July 3; Osaka from July 7; Narita from July 8; and Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 5, reportes Arab News.

The latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations.

It will restart services to Auckland, Beirut, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from July 1 and Barcelona, Brussels, Munich and Washington DC from July 15.

Airline passengers are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 as part of the travel requirements imposed by the Dubai government.

