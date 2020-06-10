The Tokyo 2020 organising committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has agreed to hold a simplified Olympics next year so as to make up for the costs of the postponement of the Games and to avoid any complications arising out of the threat of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference following an online meeting of the IOC executive board, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto said the IOC and local organizers had identified 200 items to simplify the Games.

Muto was specific about the top priority which is countermeasures to ensure safety against the coronavirus.

“Organizers would consider reducing the number of people involved in the games — other than athletes and spectators — with IOC officials and representatives from national sporting bodies likely to be among those cut,” said Muto.

The Tokyo 2020 CEO also confirmed that the Olympic torch relay is among the items being reviewed. The Japanese leg of the relay is set to take place between next March and July according to a roadmap that the organisers have released.

IOC President Thomas Bach said last month that the postponement of the Olympics will cost the IOC over $800 million.

“We anticipate we will have to bear costs of up to $800 million for our part and responsibilities in the organization of the postponed Games Tokyo 2020,” Bach said in a teleconference after the IOC’s Executive Board meeting.

Bach said that “$650 million would go towards the organization of the Games next year and $150 million to support international federations and National Olympic Committees (NOC).”

Originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, the Olympics was in March this year postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be held from July 23 to August 9, 2021.

