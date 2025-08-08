Putin says UAE could host Trump summit

Putin proposes UAE as venue for Trump meeting as ceasefire deadline looms, while Moscow and Abu Dhabi deepen ties through prisoner swaps and trade deals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that the United Arab Emirates could play host to a landmark meeting between himself and former US President Donald Trump — a summit that could decide the fate of ongoing peace talks in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an official visit to Moscow, Putin described the Gulf nation as one of Russia’s most trusted partners and a willing mediator in high-stakes diplomacy.

“We have many friends who are willing to help us organise such events,” Putin told reporters. “One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates.” He also praised UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his role in building strong bilateral ties and for facilitating dialogue in times of crisis.

The comments come just days before a critical deadline — set for Friday — for Russia and the United States to agree on a Ukraine ceasefire deal or face sweeping new sanctions. Russian foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov confirmed that, at the suggestion of Washington, both sides have agreed “in principle” to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level “in the coming days.”

The New York Times has reported that Trump intends to meet Putin as early as next week, with a possible follow-up trilateral summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Plans reportedly began taking shape after Putin’s three-hour meeting on Wednesday with Trump’s special envoy, US businessman Steve Witkoff.

Strategic talks in Moscow

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to Moscow was already scheduled as part of ongoing UAE–Russia diplomatic engagement. The two leaders met at the Kremlin to review their countries’ growing strategic partnership, spanning trade, investment, space, energy, and other key economic sectors.

The UAE President described UAE–Russia relations as built on “mutual trust, respect, and deep-rooted constructive engagement” that has endured for more than half a century. He reaffirmed his country’s commitment to “building effective partnerships and enhancing international cooperation to address global challenges.”

Putin, in turn, hailed the UAE as a valued partner whose role in global mediation has been “highly constructive.” He specifically thanked Sheikh Mohamed for facilitating prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine — efforts that have so far seen more than 4,000 detainees returned to their respective countries.

Both sides also discussed the upcoming Russia–Arab Summit, scheduled for October, which Putin described as an opportunity to deepen Moscow’s engagement with the Arab world.

The Kremlin talks extended to regional stability, with both leaders underscoring the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, stressing that stability and prosperity in the region depend on comprehensive diplomatic resolutions.

The meeting also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine. While neither side disclosed details, the UAE leader’s presence alongside Putin at such a critical juncture is being interpreted by diplomats as a signal that Abu Dhabi may play a broader role in facilitating US–Russia–Ukraine dialogue.

Strengthening economic ties

On the sidelines of the visit, the UAE and Russia signed several landmark agreements, including the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement (TISIA). Signed by UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, the deal aims to expand cooperation in financial technology, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and professional services.

The TISIA complements the UAE’s existing Economic Partnership Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) — comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — further embedding the Gulf nation into the region’s trade network.

In another key development, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Russian Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost collaboration in land transport infrastructure.

Putin hosted an official luncheon for Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation after a ceremonial welcome at the Kremlin. National anthems were played, and both leaders reviewed an honour guard before moving indoors for the high-level talks.

While the UAE leader’s visit was originally framed as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation, the sudden possibility of the Gulf nation becoming the stage for Putin–Trump negotiations has added significant diplomatic weight to the trip.

If the meeting does take place in Abu Dhabi, it could mark one of the most politically charged summits in recent years — drawing together two powerful but controversial leaders, with the fate of Ukraine’s war and Western sanctions hanging in the balance.

For now, all eyes remain on whether Friday’s deadline will pass without agreement, and if the UAE will step into the global spotlight as a host for what could be a defining moment in 21st-century geopolitics.