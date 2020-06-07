About 700 Indians stranded in Maldives were brought to V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin on Sunday by Indian Navy Ship ‘Jalashwa’.

The repatriation is part of Operation Samudra Setu, under the Vande Bharat Mission, to bring back Indians stranded in other countries as flights were grounded to prevent spread of coronavirus

The passengers on disembarkation were screened by the port health Officials. Their luggage was sanitised.

At the port terminal, the passengers were asked to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones and other formalities were also carried out.

