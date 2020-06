Dubai saw substantial growth in business registration applications from January to May, 2020. Against all odds, Dubai Customs completed 1,07,000 business registration requests, growing a whopping 95 percent from 55,000 in the first five months in 2019.

There were 3,58,700 refund requests, 2,20,700 certificate/report requests, and 1,46,900 inspection date booking requests in the first five months this year.

Number of customs transactions completed by Dubai Customs skyrocketed 36 percent in the first five months of 2020 to reach 5.9 million compared to 4.4 million transactions in the corresponding period in 2019.

In May, Dubai Customs completed 1.1 million transactions compared to 9,94,000 in May 2019, growing 10.6 percent, a statement by Dubai Customs said on Monday.

Customs declarations rose 42 percent in the first five months of this year to reach 5 million declarations compared to 3.5 million declarations in the corresponding period in the previous year. A million declarations were completed in January, almost the same for February, 1.3 million in March, 691,000 in April, and a million declarations in May.

The advanced Smart Workspace helped complete a declaration in four minutes as average.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, “Our wise leadership supports business and trade sector in these challenging circumstances. A number of initiatives launched by the government have helped the business sector keep going, enhanced liquidity and reduced the impact of the current global economic situation. This is clearly manifested in the growing number of customs transactions handled by Dubai Customs in the first five months of this year.”

Dubai Customs has heavily invested in advanced technologies to facilitate trade and support the global supply chain. Thanks to this, Dubai Customs completed 3.51 million (99.2 percent) transactions through smart and online channels, with only 0.8 percent done through the service counters.

