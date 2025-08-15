UAE brokers Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its gratitude to both Moscow and Kyiv for their cooperation…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has successfully mediated another exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, marking a fresh step in its ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the conflict. The exchange, which took place this week, involved 84 Ukrainian captives and 84 Russian captives, bringing the total number of individuals freed through UAE mediation to 4,349.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its gratitude to both Moscow and Kyiv for their cooperation, noting that this sixteenth mediation reflects the high level of trust and respect both countries hold for the UAE’s role in supporting conflict resolution.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace, alleviating humanitarian suffering, and supporting initiatives to find a negotiated settlement to the war, which has displaced millions and left thousands in captivity. The UAE’s mediation work is part of a broader diplomatic outreach aimed at reducing hostilities and addressing the human toll of the conflict.

Trump-Putin summit raises peace hopes

The announcement of the prisoner exchange comes as international attention turns to a high-profile meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, set to take place on Friday at a U.S. military base in Alaska. The summit aims to lay the groundwork for ending the war in Ukraine—a breakthrough that could also avert a looming U.S. tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil.

Speaking in a Fox Radio interview, Trump expressed optimism about a potential deal, saying he believed Putin was “convinced” an agreement could be reached. At the Kremlin, Putin praised Trump’s “vigorous and sincere” efforts to halt hostilities and find solutions that would serve all parties involved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, will not be at the Alaska meeting, instead continuing diplomatic talks in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In a joint statement, both leaders stressed that any peace agreement must involve Ukraine directly.

Trump has indicated the Alaska talks are intended to “set the table” for a subsequent meeting that will bring together himself, Putin, Zelensky, and possibly European leaders. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland—while cautious—have welcomed Trump’s efforts, emphasizing that “meaningful negotiations” must take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduced hostilities.

Beyond Ukraine: Wider strategic goals

While the primary focus remains on Ukraine, Putin has signaled an interest in expanding the summit’s scope to include the resumption of nuclear arms control talks and broader trade discussions—topics with far-reaching implications for global security and economic stability.

As the Alaska summit approaches, the UAE’s mediation success serves as a reminder of the ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomatic work necessary to bridge divides in one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.