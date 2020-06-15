UAE’s Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, detailed the contribution of the India community to the UAE in an op-ed published in Hindustan Times.

Indians have contributed more than expat community else did to the UAE’s success, he noted in the article which got published on Monday.

The minister hailed the work ethics and entrepreneurship of Indians, which is known world wide. He opined that the presence of Indians in the UAE, made the country culturally richer.

He also noted that as part of this symbiotic relationship, the UAE in return, provided fertile land for the expats to make a good living. Al Hamli highlighted the UAE government’s efforts to provide quality healthcare irrespective of legal status and its keenness in ensuring availability of food to all, in these times.

The article also touched upon the historic connection between the two nations and its continuity under the modern governments. The Minister concluded the words, expressing strong hope about the comeback of the Indian community to the UAE soil.

“We very much hope that this is “see you soon” however, and not goodbye an Early Leave Initiative allows workers who wish to return home temporarily to take leave entitlements or leave without pay while having their terms of employment held open until their return,” he wrote.

