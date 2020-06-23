Various countries across the Middle East have expressed their support for Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold Hajj this year and limit it to worshippers residing in the Kingdom.

The UAE Hajj Affairs (HAO) said it will not take part in this year’s Hajj season, state news agency WAM reported. “The Kingdom’s decision stems from the preventive and precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and to keep all humans protected and safe from its risks and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives,” the HAO said.

The Egyptian Minister of Endowments and Al-Azhar have also welcomed the decision, as well as the ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama. He said the Kingdom’s decision to perform Hajj this year was “wise”, state news agency SPA reported.

First, it reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to hold the rite of Hajj, and secondly, it is keen at the same time to combat and address the coronavirus pandemic, because large crowds may be a reason for the continuation of the pandemic and its spread,” Bamakhrama said.

Bahrain also commended the Kingdom’s efforts to assist pilgrims and care for their health in order to enable them to perform the pilgrimage safely, state news agency BNA said.

The Arab League also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement and said in a statement that the wise decision came to preserve the health and safety of worshippers during the coronavirus pandemic, SPA reported.

Also Read: Hajj To Go On Sans International Pilgrims

Advertisements

