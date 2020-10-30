Members of the Arab Parliament lauded Bahrain’s wide-ranging development process led by its monarch Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa which bolstered Bahrain’s role on the Arab, regional and international arenas, reports Bahrain News Agency.

This came during the session which was held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, chaired by Speaker, MP Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi.

Its members Alaa Abed, Dr Abu Salah Shalabi, Dr Dhafer Al-Ani, Shada Al-Naqabi all hailed the efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by HM the King to support Arab issues and pan-Arab action.

In statements on the sidelines of the Arab Parliament session, they hailed HM the King’s support to the Arab Parliament which, they said, reflects its active role in supporting cooperation between Arab Parliaments.

