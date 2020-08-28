Worshippers have today performed the morning “Fajr” prayers in mosques across Bahrain, amid mandatory measures for combating COVID-19.

This is the first time mosques reopen countrywide after collective prayers in worshipping venues were suspended last March 23, due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments gave the green light last Wednesday to perform the morning “Fajr” prayers only, daily, from Friday, setting strict mandatory guidelines to ensure people’s safety.

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) also announced the gradual reopening of mosques for collective prayers, amid precautionary measures.

The ministry banned gatherings and crowding at the gates of mosques during entry and exit, and imposed a minimum two-metre distance between people to avert infections.

The mandatory guidelines also include the opening of mosques 10 minutes before the prayer, setting five minutes between the muezzin’s call and praying, closing mosques 10 minutes after performing the prayer and worshippers have to vacate the premises gradually and orderly, without any delay or overcrowding.

Under the ministry’s strict guidelines, worshippers have to leave the mosque after praying and perform Sunnah prayers (optional additional prayers) at home.

Worshippers have been urged to perform prayers in mosques closest to their homes, while sick people, women, and children aged below 15 have been prevented from entering mosques and the elderly advised to perform prayers at home.

The ministry has also directed to shut the ablution places, bathrooms, toilets, refrigerators, and water taps completely, urged worshippers to perform their ablution before heading to mosques, bring their own prayer rugs and then take them home after praying.

Worshippers must at all times wear face masks and have their temperature checked before entering mosques to ensure they are free of COVID-19 symptoms.

