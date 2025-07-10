‘India can play enhanced role for peace in West Asia’

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi has urged India to play a more significant role in promoting regional peace…reports Asian Lite News

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the event, ‘Voices of Conscience: A solidarity gathering for Palestine’.

Ambassador Elahi said India can play an enhanced role in the peace and stability of the region.

“India as a big country, can play a more efficient role for the peace and stability of the region. We believe that there is a grand strategy from the US and Israel. They are going to change the maps of the region by different actions and plans. Any changes in the region, will not be for the benefit of the whole region. We believe that all countries have influence and potential and should do their best to keep the peace and stability of the region,” he said.

He also referred to Chabahar port, a collaborative project between the two countries.

“Chabahar was active and operative during the war. The rate of transit from Chabahar is increasing yearly… Chabahar will be connected to the national railway network in the coming months,” he said, underscoring its role as the “shortest, cheapest, and safest route” to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Eurasia.

India has undertaken to develop the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, Iran, by equipping and operating General Cargo and Container Terminal for a period of 10 years, as per the Long Term Main Contract from May 13, 2024.

The Iranian Envoy also talked about his country’s conflict with Israel.

“Iran did not request for any ceasefire. If you review the Iranian strike and the Iranian military operation to defend itself, the trend was increasing… We were ready to continue the war and defend ourselves. When they stopped their aggression, we also stopped our retaliation,” he said.

Iraj Elahi accused Israel of “breaking ceasefires”.

“Israel has broken the ceasefire in Gaza, and in Lebanon too many times…. This is why we are cautious and ready for any scenario,” he said.

Elahi also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US and his nomination of former US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a “misuse of peace and stability.”

“The international community will not accept this propaganda… Netanyahu cannot do genocide in Gaza without the support of the US.”

He also talked of Iran suspending cooperation with IAEA. “The public opinion of Iran is not satisfied with what they have witnessed from IAEA… Iranian Parliament has passed a bill to stop any cooperation with IAEA,” he said.

Reaffirming Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause, the envoy described the situation in Gaza as a “shameful”.

“The ongoing genocide in Gaza is shameful for all human beings. It is difficult and expressing grief is not enough. Those countries who have good influence and good relations with Israel should convince Netanyahu to stop this genocide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, said that the conflict between Israel and Gaza is not a conflict and termed it Israel’s “brutal aggression”, which he said has continued for 642 days. He expressed hope that Israel’s brutal aggression and massacre would come to an end “very soon.”

Speaking to ANI, Shawesh said that approximately 10,000 civilians have lost their lives due to the conflict in Gaza, which has lasted for the past 642 days.

When asked about the Israel-Gaza conflict, he said, “I find all the time myself having no other choice except to correct somebody’s very minor vocabulary, which is very important. When you mention that conflict, this is not conflict, this is an Israeli brutal massacre and it was continued for 642 days so far, so that it’s ..a massacre, it’s a genocide, it’s not a conflict and it is very important. But this conflict or this genocide, this genocide, I’m sorry, this genocide was costing us so far for the last 642 days, approximately 100,000 innocent civilians, or the vast majority of them is women and children. How did we see it? We hope that very soon there will be an end of this war or end of the Israeli brutal aggression, brutal massacre against the Palestinians.”