Bahrain’s value of imports decreased by 23%, reaching BD378 million during July compared with BD493 million for the same month last year.

The top 10 countries accounted for 62% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 38%, the Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) said in its foreign trade report of July 2020 encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin) and re-exports.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD53 million, Saudi Arabia was second with BD27 million and Australia was third with BD23 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD27 million, while aluminum oxide was second with BD21 million and heat exchange units third with BD10 million.

The value of exports of national origin decreased by 12% to BD202 million during July 2020, compared with BD230 million for the same month of the previous year.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 74% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 26%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD40 million from the Kingdom. Oman was second with BD24 million and Malaysia third with BD19 million.

Unwrought aluminum (not alloyed) emerged as the top products exported during July with BD41 million, unwrought aluminum alloys was second with a value of BD32 million and agglomerated iron ores and concentrates third with BD19 million.

