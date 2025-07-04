G42 AI tool boosts procurement by 40%

Abu Dhabi’s tech giant leads the charge in AI-driven operational transformation with (In)Business Procurement platform.

Abu Dhabi-based global technology powerhouse G42 has taken a major leap in enterprise digital transformation with the launch of a cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered procurement platform, developed by its portfolio company, Inception. The newly unveiled system, branded (In)Business Procurement, is being positioned as a game-changer for enterprise sourcing, contracting, and spend management—promising up to 40% faster cycles and up to 10% in cost savings.

As the first organisation in Abu Dhabi to adopt an AI-native solution for enterprise procurement, G42 is not just embracing innovation but setting new regional benchmarks for operational excellence. The platform’s roll-out marks the start of a broader push to embed artificial intelligence across the corporate landscape, in line with the UAE’s digital-first economic ambitions under Vision 2031.

The AI-powered platform integrates a wide array of capabilities, including supplier discovery, autonomous sourcing, contract intelligence, and spend analytics. These tools combine to form a dynamic, modular procurement ecosystem that transforms legacy processes into smart, agile, and insight-driven functions. Designed to be agnostic, (In)Business Procurement can integrate easily with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and Coupa—minimising friction and accelerating adoption.

“With this solution, we’ve reduced our average turnaround time from three months to just ten days,” said Dr. Asif Ashraf, Vice President of Group Supply Chain at G42. “But it’s not just about speed. It’s about smarter risk management, improved supplier compliance, and significantly enhanced visibility across all spend categories.”

Built using the latest large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Meta’s Llama, the platform is capable of automating and augmenting key procurement functions. Notably, it supports conversational AI capabilities that allow for intuitive searches, multilingual negotiations, real-time risk forecasting, and end-to-end supplier scoring.

Dr. Ashraf added that the solution brings “a major leap in the world of procurement” and is in line with the UAE’s ambition to lead in practical AI adoption. “This launch is a reflection of how AI can elevate not just back-office functions, but how institutions themselves evolve and operate.”

(In)Business Procurement promises to deliver tangible benefits across key performance metrics. According to Inception, sourcing cycles are now three times faster, compliance in contract management exceeds 90%, and procurement teams can expect average savings between 7% and 10% through optimised sourcing decisions. It also provides complete audit trails, embedded document intelligence, and dashboards that allow procurement leaders to act proactively rather than reactively.

Maria Sanchez, Senior Vice President for Delivery at Inception, described the release as a cornerstone of a wider ambition to reshape enterprise functions using AI. “This is just one of many AI-native enterprise solutions in our pipeline,” she said. “Our goal is to democratise artificial intelligence across departments—not just automate workflows, but intelligently augment them in a secure, sovereign, cloud-native environment.”

Sanchez also hinted that the technology behind (In)Business Procurement is part of Inception and G42’s broader strategy to establish an “Intelligence Grid” across the UAE’s public and private sectors. This vision aims to build institutions that are not only leaner and faster but are deeply data-centric and ready for the AI era.

The launch of (In)Business Procurement comes amid growing regional interest in AI-based enterprise solutions, with the UAE positioning itself as a global innovation hub. By demonstrating measurable improvements in efficiency, transparency, and cost-effectiveness, G42 and Inception hope to inspire other institutions to follow suit and reimagine operations with intelligence at their core.

From procurement to performance, G42’s transformation signals that AI is no longer the future—it’s the present. And with this platform now live, Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of enterprise innovation in the Middle East.