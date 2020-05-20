Book My Show, a space for unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers around the world introduces ‘HA HA HA-BIBI, a weekly virtual stand up comedy series as their new artistic exploration, Co-curated with Comic On Nights.

As the global entertainment industry explores innovative virtual solutions to combat the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on live events, BookMyShow, the global out-of-home entertainment company, is launching their stand-up comedy series. Following hot-on-the-heels of the success of Live from HQ, BookMyShow’s first at-home entertainment foray, the virtual ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ series aims to bring forth original comedy content from the stars of the stand-up comedy world.

A partnership between BookMyShow and Comic On Nights, a UAE-based comedy and entertainment agency with over 150 local and international shows under its belt, ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ will stream live every week on the video conferencing app, Zoom. Tickets inclusive of login link cost only AED30 on BookMyShow’s UAE website (https://ae.bookmyshow.com/dubai/events), with early bird tickets

available at AED 25.



The ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ talent line-up over the series’ first four weeks comprises fan favourites from across the Asian sub-continent, with many also receiving critical acclaim in international markets.These are the celebrities who will make the audience laugh at this stand-up comedy series that starts in late May and ends in mid-June.

Thursday 28 May, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm-Vir Das At Home: ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’s opening headliner is one of hottest stand-up acts around.Officially India’s highest-selling comedian, Das played a sold-out Dubai Opera earlier this year and has secured international fame on Netflix. Das, also an actor and comedy musician, has starred in several Bollywood movies and performed in approximately 35 plays, over 1000 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials.

Thursday 4 June, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm- Jeeveshu Ahluwalia: With over 41 Million Views across YouTube, Ahluwalia is a renowned stand-up comedian and writer. Having graduated from boardroom to comedy star, Ahluwalia has performed over 3,000 shows at the biggest clubs, colleges, auditoriums, and comedy festivals in India and

beyond.

Thursday 11 June, 8:30 to 9:30 pm- Anshu Mor: Aged 40, Mor swapped life as the head of the Microsoft’s Xbox division to follow his

passion and start an entertainment content company. A mere year later, Mor’s dream is reality and he’s widely recognised as one of India’s brightest up-and-coming stand-up comedians.

Thursday 18 June, 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm -Amit Tandon: After hitting it big globally as one of three Indian comedians featured on Netflix in 2019, Tandon has amassed a whopping 100 million views on social media.In a career of 1,400-plus shows, Tandon has performed in 25 countries including USA, UK, Australia, Canada, the UAE and Singapore.

Advertisements

