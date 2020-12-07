Wang made the remarks in Beijing at a meeting with a delegation of board of directors of the US-China Business Council held via video link…reports Asian Lite News

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged joint efforts between Beijing and the US to ensure “a stable transition” of bilateral relations against disruptions of all kinds, and striving to resume dialogue, bring ties back on track and rebuild mutual trust.

Wang made the remarks in Beijing at a meeting with a delegation of board of directors of the US-China Business Council held via video link, reports Xinhua news agency.

Noting that China and the US share broad common interests and room for cooperation, Wang said the countries, as the two biggest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, should enhance dialogue and cooperation to contribute more to sustained peace and prosperity of mankind.

Saying the future of China-US relations hinges on the correct choices made by Washington and the joint efforts of the two sides, Wang put forward five proposals for promoting the sound and stable development of ties.

The proposals are to perceive China in a strategically correct way; strengthening communication and dialogue; expanding mutually beneficial cooperation; managing disputes and differences; and increasing public support for bilateral ties.

Washington, Oct. 2, 2020 (Xinhua) — File photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows U.S. President Donald Trump participating in a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the United States. Trump said early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, after a close aide had contracted the virus. (Xinhua/Liu Jie/IANS)

Wang’s remarks came months after Chinese and US trade negotiators held phone talks in August over implementing the phase one agreement between the two economic giants.

The call on August 25 between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin came after a planned six-month review of the deal set for August 15 was delayed to an unspecified date, and US President Donald Trump subsequently claimed he postponed the talks, said a CNBC News report.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated over the last two years.

The Trump administration has levied tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods, to which Beijing has responded with duties of its own.

In January, the countries reached a phase one agreement on trade that called for increased Chinese purchases of US goods and greater access to the Chinese financial market.

However, bilateral tensions have only increased in the months since, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

