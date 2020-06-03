For the fourth day in a row, over 1,000 persons in Tamil Nadu tested positive for coronavirus and the total tally crossed 25,000 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, 1,244 persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 25,872.

Eleven Covid-19 patients breathed their last, taking the death toll to 208.

The state capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 1,012, taking the total tally to 17,598 in the city. The Chengalpattu district reported 61 coronavirus positive cases.

As on Wednesday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 17,598, followed by Chengalpattu (1,370), Tiruvallur (1,087), Cuddalore (468) and Kancheepuram (453).

Earlier Greater Chennai Corporation officials said, the infection rate in the city will go up for some more time and then come down.

On Wednesday, 14,101 samples were tested taking the total to 5.28 lakh. Testing of 489 samples is under process.

The number of infected children in the age group of 0-12 went up to 1,437.

The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 11,345.

Meanwhile, India witnessed close to 9,000 new cases on Wednesday as the total case count of coronavirus mounted to 2,07,615, the Health Ministry data revealed.

With 8,909 new cases and 217 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, India is now poised at the seventh place on the world tally table with just 25,000 cases behind Italy.

Of the total cases, 1,01,497 are active and 1,00,303 have been cured and discharged while 5,815 have died from the disease.

The recovery rate in the country stood at 48.31 per cent while the fatality rate docked at 2.8 per cent.

Maharashtra reported a total of 72,300 cases so far — almost 50,000 more than Tamil Nadu with 24,586 and Delhi 22,132.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of casualties — 2,465, followed by Gujarat (1,092), Delhi (556) and Madhya Pradesh (364).

States that have reported more than 5,000 cases are Madhya Pradesh (8,420), Rajasthan (9,373), Uttar Pradesh (8,361) and West Bengal (6,168).

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India is far from COVID peak. ICMR official Nivedita Gupta, addressing a press conference, said: “We are very far away from the peak. Our preventive measures to curb the disease are very effective and we are better positioned in comparison with other countries. You will get to see the data in a week.”

India so far has conducted a total of 41,03,233 tests and 1,37,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The global count reached 6.4 million and fatalities crossed 3 lakh after the first case was reported in China’s Wuhan in mid-December 2019. The US continues to top the chart reporting the highest cases, followed by Brazil and Russia that have overtaken Italy, the UK and Spain in just over a month.

Also Read-UAE To Stem Extremism

Advertisements

