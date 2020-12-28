Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Monday that Iraq was at a cross roads during a meeting with his ministers, according to Arab News

Kadhimi – who claimed he did not belong to any political bloc – said that the central role of his government was to hold early elections.

“Successive governments since 2003 have made the transition period a permanent one,” he said, adding that this was one of the biggest reasons the country stagnant.

“We have an opportunity to succeed in restoring the people’s confidence in the state, the political system, and democratic mechanisms, by holding fair and fair elections that would achieve stability in the country,” the Arab News quoted Kadhimi.

Earlier, the Iraqi Prime Minister had warned of a collapse of the social and political systems and overwhelming chaos without a financial reform in the country.

Al-Kadhimi made his comments during an extraordinary session of the Iraqi cabinet on Saturday to discuss the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021, which came after the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) decided to devaluate the national currency due to the economic crisis that resulted from the decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The political crisis in Iraq is linked to three issues: power, money, and corruption. We are working to address the crisis from an economic standpoint and with a bold decision to overcome the obstacles of corruption and money,” al-Kadhimi’s media office said in a statement.

