UAE Takes Part in 3rd BRICS Sherpa Meeting

Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs and the UAE’s BRICS Sherpa, participated in the 3rd BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa meeting, held from 30 June to 4 July 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Convened in preparation for the upcoming 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the meeting marked a key milestone in finalizing the Leaders’ Declaration and advancing discussions on priority deliverables under Brazil’s Chairship.

Al Hajeri expressed appreciation to the Brazilian Chair for its significant leadership and highlighted the UAE’s constructive role in shaping outcomes that reflect the shared priorities of all BRICS members. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to economic collaboration, and inclusive multilateralism across the core pillars of BRICS cooperation.

In this regard, the UAE welcomed the adoption of three thematic outcome documents on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence, Climate Finance, and the Partnership for the Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases.

The UAE joined BRICS as a full member in January 2024. Its participation in the Group aligns with the country’s broader vision to promote international cooperation, advance sustainable development, and engage actively with emerging economies.

For the UAE, BRICS provides a valuable platform for dialogue and policy coordination across regions. Through its membership, the UAE continues to advocate for balanced, and inclusive solutions to global challenges, while reinforcing its position as a dynamic, and open economy at the heart of the Global South.

Business Forum

The UAE, represented by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, has participated in the BRICS Business Forum on the sidelines of the Summit.

During the Forum, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s strong relationships with BRICS nations and the community’s role in driving innovation, accelerating trade and creating opportunities for cross-border investment. Al Zeyoudi also promoted closer collaboration in key sectors, including logistics, agriculture, renewable energy, technology and healthcare.

The BRICS Business Forum gathered leaders and business representatives from the community’s 10 member nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, and the UAE – to exchange views and ideas on how their public and private sectors can work together to navigate the world’s current economic and geopolitical climate.

The UAE’s participation reflects its belief in constructive collaboration and its commitment to pursuing mutually beneficial global partnership. The Forum resulted in the endorsement of several initiatives aimed at deepening economic cooperation as well as new private sector partnerships that will enhance trade and investment flows.

Al Zeyoudi said the Forum provided an important opportunity to engage with a group of like-minded nations undergoing significant economic transformations: “The BRICS community provides a compelling model for growth in the current economic climate. Each of us are seeking economic growth based on investment, innovation, entrepreneurship and trade relationships free from barriers and bureaucracy. This is how the UAE is building our next chapter of economic development, from attracting FDI and fostering new, technology-driven industries to securing free-trade deals with like-minded nations such as BRICS members India, Indonesia and Russia.

We are eager to maximize this relationship to the fullest extent and build upon these strong foundations in vital economic sectors including energy, logistics, technology, healthcare and food security.”

Al Zeyoudi was in Brazil joined by Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Al Suwaidi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Brazil.

The UAE and the BRICS nations have been experiencing robust trade growth. In 2024, they shared non-oil trade worth US$243 billion, a 10.5% increase on 2023. The momentum has accelerated in 2025, with non-oil trade reaching $68.3 billion, a year-on-year growth rate of 18.2%, and 2.4% more than Q4, 2024.

The UAE’s total non-oil exports to BRICS countries grew to US$39.4 billion in 2024, nearly double the level from 2019, while re-exports reached USD$50.5 billion. The UAE ranks 14th globally among BRICS trading partners and 5th when measuring internal trade among BRICS nations, behind China, Russia, India and Brazil.

The BRICS community, which initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa before expanding to 10 nations this year, represents a significant portion of the global economy. It accounts for approximately 40% of the world’s population and around 25% of global GDP. The UAE became a member of BRICS in 2024, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding diplomatic and economic ties with markets throughout the world to further enhance its role in driving global economic growth and prosperity.