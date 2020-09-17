The Embassy of Italy in the UAE is launching a new initiative to explore opportunities for cooperation in innovation between Italy and the UAE.

Titled InnovItalyUAE, the initiative will launch September 30th and will cover sectors such as cybersecurity, space research, smart cities, life sciences, food technologies, renewable energy and circular economy.

The initiative is in cooperation with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation and will feature two sets of events:

1) Six online forums (one per sector) to take place between September and December 2020 with speakers from the academic and business sectors of both countries, aimed at comparing the Italian and Emirati experiences in addressing the common challenges and setting the scope for an increased partnership in the above sectors

2) Six in-presence workshops, to take place in principle in the first half of 2021, with the participation of all the stakeholders, from governments to universities, research centres, companies, startups, incubators and financial entities, to explore more deeply the opportunities of bilateral cooperation and identify specific projects.

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, “Italy and the UAE are longstanding political, economic and cultural partners. Italy is proud to have contributed with its technology to the development of this country.”

