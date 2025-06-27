Ronaldo stays! Al Nassr deal extended

Portuguese icon commits to Saudi side amid swirling transfer rumours and global football spotlight

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially extended his stay at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2027, putting an end to months of speculation about his future and reaffirming his commitment to one of the fastest-growing football leagues in the world.

The 39-year-old football legend announced the contract renewal on Thursday via social media, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.” Al Nassr confirmed the news shortly after, posting: “Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027.”

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a record-breaking deal reported to be worth over $200 million per year, including commercial agreements. His arrival in the Saudi Pro League marked a turning point not just for Al Nassr but for football in the region. It triggered a wave of high-profile transfers, with other top-tier stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Neymar, and Riyad Mahrez soon following suit to join rival Saudi clubs.

Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has been in imperious form. He has netted 93 goals in just 105 appearances across all competitions, maintaining a remarkable scoring ratio despite his advancing age. He led the team to an Arab Club Champions Cup victory in 2023 and was the top scorer in the 2023–24 Saudi Pro League season.

However, Al Nassr fell short in the 2024–25 campaign, finishing third in the league behind Al Hilal and Al Ahli, thus missing out on a place in the AFC Champions League Elite. This underwhelming finish, coupled with a cryptic message Ronaldo posted at the end of the season — “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.” — had sparked widespread speculation about a possible departure or loan move.

Those rumours intensified when FIFA President Gianni Infantino floated the idea of Ronaldo featuring in the 2025 expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. “There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup…who knows?” Infantino said last month, raising eyebrows and fuelling reports that Ronaldo might make a short-term move to a Champions League club eligible for the tournament.

Yet, Ronaldo quashed those talks during Portugal’s pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Nations League final against Spain. “It’s almost decided that I will not take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, despite receiving many invitations and proposals,” he said. “There have been talks, contacts…but you have to think about short, medium and long-term.”

By signing a new deal through 2027, Ronaldo is expected to remain in Riyadh until the age of 42 — effectively committing the final chapter of his playing career to Al Nassr and to the Saudi Pro League. Reports also suggest that beyond playing, Ronaldo may take on an ambassadorial or advisory role in Saudi Arabia’s growing sporting ambitions, particularly as the kingdom gears up to bid for major tournaments, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo’s extension reinforces Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision of becoming a global sports hub and affirms the Portuguese striker’s role as a central figure in that transformation. His continued presence ensures that Al Nassr remains in the global spotlight, attracting commercial attention, fans, and investment.

The renewed contract is a signal that, for Ronaldo and Saudi football alike, the story is still far from over.