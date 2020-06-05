India’s commercial capital and other parts of Maharashtra have started to show signs of active life after nearly 80 days of lockdown. Crucial economic activities that were virtually paralysed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now in motion.

Most markets, market areas, commercial and trading areas – barring malls or market complexes – in the city and rest of the state reopened for business even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that “people should tread cautiously while beginning a ‘new life’ from today”.

As per the State Government direction, the shops are being opened on one side of the road on odd-even dates basis, between 9 am-5 pm, with several other conditions, said Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) President Viren Shah.

He also said that phased reopening of businesses have started in all the municipal corporations like Mumbai, and districts like Thane, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur, from today.

Use of trial rooms in garment outlets is banned, return/exchange is prohibited, strict physical distancing norms must be followed, arrangements for sanitisers and possibly even a thermometer gun at the entrance is must for staffer. In case of overcrowding, the sales must stop, Shah said.

Vehicles returned to the roads and highways in large numbers as suburban trains are still not in operation.

However, private offices shall open from June 8 with 10 percent staff strength, while government offices will work with 15 percent strength. All other emergency services including health care, treasuries, police, disaster management, essential supplies, civic services, etc are exempt from these conditions.

The government has also advised people to avoid stepping outdoors. Cab aggregators, autorickshaws and taxis can ply with two passengers plus the driver and pillion riding is not permitted on two-wheelers.

Till June 30, schools, colleges, all educational institutions, religious places of worship, salons and parlours, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services services, theatres, cinemas and multiplexes, swimming pools and gyms, social gathering or large congregations, will remain prohibited.

Any staffers in any business outlet displaying Corona-type symptoms must be self-quarantined at home for 7-10 days. Senior citizens or children below 10 years and people with comorbidities are still not allowed to step out of homes.

Maharashtra had gone into partial lockdown from March 15, then a full lockdown from March 24, followed by the national lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is now in its fifth phase, though with some relaxations.

