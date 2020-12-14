According to a statement from the Health Ministry on Sunday, Myanmar reported 1,127 new Covid-19 cases with 23 more deaths in the past 24 hours…reports Asian Lite News

Myanmar’s The Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 has announced the further extension of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic until December 31.

The authorities on Sunday said the extension will be applied to all orders, announcements, directives issued by the respective union level government organisations and ministries which will expire on December 15, as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry on Sunday, Myanmar reported 1,127 new Covid-19 cases with 23 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of cases has increased to 108,342 while its death toll reached 2,268.

A total of 86,795 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 1.43 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Ninistry added.

Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of the virus on March 23.

Also read:Myanmar’s new parliamentary session to be held in Feb

Also read:Myanmar extends Covid-19 measures till Dec 15

Advertisements

