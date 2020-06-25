The group of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC Group, warned that the implementation of Israel’s annexation plan would undermine the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and decades-long efforts by the international community towards achieving a two-state solution.

This came during the UN Security Council’s monthly meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Question on Palestine.

The UAE, in its capacity as Chair of the OIC Group, submitted a written statement to the council, reiterating that the annexation of Palestinian land would violate international law, the Charter of the UN, and relevant UN resolutions.

The statement underscored the urgency of the Palestinian people achieving the fulfilment of their right to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to self-determination and to sovereignty over the territory of the State of Palestine, based on the 4th June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

With reference to Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), the OIC Group reiterated its calls on states to distinguish in their relevant dealings between the territory of the State of Israel and the OPT, including East Jerusalem.

The organisation called on the Security Council to honour its obligations under the UN Charter and to address Israel’s annexation plan. It reiterated its demand that Israel, as the occupying power, fully respect all its obligations under international law.

