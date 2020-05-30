The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday recorded more recoveries from the Covid-19 than new cases, the Arab News quoted health ministry as saying on Friday.

With 1,581 new infections recorded since Thursday, the Kingdom’s daily case rate continues to fall, the report said.

According to health ministry reports, 2,460 new recoveries were recorded over the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of recoveries nationwide to 57,013.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Kingdom rose by 17 to a total of 458 fatalities.

Saudi Arabia has just come out of a 24-hour curfew period for the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, and citizens and residents began heading out of their homes on Friday on the first day of the government’s three-phase plan to transition back to normality after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom has already started easing a five-day nationwide lockdown imposed during the festival of Eid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A round-the-clock curfew has been partially relaxed except in the holy city of Mecca, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, reports the BBC.

Anyone wishing to leave home though is required to obtain a permit through a government app.

Measures will be further eased in phases over the next few weeks until the lockdown is fully lifted.

It is still unclear whether the major annual Haj pilgrimage will go ahead at the end of July.

Saudi Arabia has had more cases of coronavirus than any other place in the Arab world, with 80,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths.

Advertisements

