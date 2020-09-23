Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in Paris.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and France and ways of reinforcing and developing their overall cooperation.

They also discussed various developments in the region and several regional and international topics of mutual concern, including the situation in Libya, as well as addressed the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and the efforts of the two friendly countries to counter its effects while highlighting the importance of supporting the global efforts to develop a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah and Le Drian then stressed that both countries enjoy friendly and strategic relations, and highlighted their joint efforts to maintain security and stability in the region while noting the peace accord signed between the UAE and Israel and its role in achieving peace and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the advancing relations between the two counties under the framework of their strategic partnership.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.

