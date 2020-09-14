In order to begin a novel diplomatic chapter for the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reached Washington D.C. He represents President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and heads a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israel peace accord on Tuesday.

The Ministers visit is at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The peace deal will be signed in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

The high level delegation also comprises of a number of dignitaries including Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Yousef Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America.

